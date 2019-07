CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Each and every week, Dick Wolfsie tells a special story unique to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie traveled up to Carmel to check out some of the talent at The Cat theatre.

The theater was formerly an airplane parts manufacturer before being redesigned a year ago.

Wolfsie even got a first hand experience for a special performance.

Check out their website for more show times.