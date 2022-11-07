News

Dick’s Sporting Goods coming to Whitestown

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Midland Atlantic Properties announced Monday they signed a lease to open a 50,000 square foot Dick’s Sporting Goods in Whitestown.

Construction of the store will begin this fall and is planned to open in the fall of 2023, according to a news release.

The new Dick’s Sporting Goods store is located in the super-regional trade area at 6039 Perry Worth Road. That’s just east of I-65.

“We are truly excited to be working with Dick’s Sporting Goods and to bring this high-quality national retailer to Whitestown,” managing principle of Midland Atlantic Properties, Aaron Boyle said.