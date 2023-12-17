Difficult travel conditions on Monday

TONIGHT

By Sunday night winds will start to pick up as a quick hitting but breezy system starts to sneak in by Monday. Winds will be out of the north and west at 10 to 15 MPH. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the moment, but precipitation will be taking a break this evening.

TOMORROW

Monday looks like an interesting one. The day will be windy with a weather system nearby. Winds could gust to 40 MPH in the daytime hours. Some lake effect snow could sneak in as well on Monday morning as well to make the day even more wild. Snowfall would likely not be heavy enough to stick for the most part here in central Indiana, let alone accumulate on grass and rooftop. High temperature around 35.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Monday night skies begin to clear out and we have all leftover snow leaving the area. Temperatures are looking to cool down much more tomorrow night with those skies clearing out so we will see temperatures at 20 degrees in Indianapolis and below that number outside of larger towns and cities. Wind will still be breezy, but it won’t be nearly as bad as it was during the day. We’re expecting it to be out of the NW and 15-20 MPH.

TUESDAY

Tuesday will be cool and clear with mostly sunny skies all day long and high temperatures again around 35 by the afternoon. Wind out of the west around 5 to 10 MPH. This should be the start of a warmer weather rebound incoming later in the week.

8 DAY

Temperatures will cool down shortly for Tuesday, but skies will likely return back to sunny. Even into later parts of the upcoming week, rain doesn’t sneak back into the forecast until the upcoming weekend and early parts of next week.