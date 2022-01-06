Digital Download

2022 Digital Advertising Trends to Watch

by: Staff Reports
(WISH) — We’re looking ahead at 2022 and the digital advertising trends to watch.

Nelson Spade, the general manager of Circulus Digital Media, was on Daybreak Thursday to discuss what he is seeing in the digital advertising space.

On Nelson’s list of trends:

  • Digital ad spending growing 50% over next four years
  • Programmatic ad buying will become the gorilla in the room
  • Pendulum swing to advertising supported OTT

