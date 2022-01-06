Digital Download

2022 Digital Advertising Trends to Watch

(WISH) — We’re looking ahead at 2022 and the digital advertising trends to watch.

Nelson Spade, the general manager of Circulus Digital Media, was on Daybreak Thursday to discuss what he is seeing in the digital advertising space.

On Nelson’s list of trends:

Digital ad spending growing 50% over next four years

Programmatic ad buying will become the gorilla in the room

Pendulum swing to advertising supported OTT

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

Contact Circulus Digital Media directly at contact@circulusdigital.com, or visit www.CirculusDigitalMedia.com