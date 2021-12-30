Digital Download

4 digital trends that tell the story of 2021

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re looking back at 2021 and the digital trends that helped define the year.

Nelson Spade, the general manager of Circulus Digital Media, was on Daybreak Thursday to discuss what he is seeing in the digital advertising space.

“2021 was a really busy year for the industry and lots of change,” Spade said. “Lots of evolution.”

On Nelson’s list:

  • Shift in consumer behavior
  • Ad spending spike
  • Customer privacy and security
  • Data-driven marketing

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

Contact Circulus Digital Media directly at contact@circulusdigital.com, or visit www.CirculusDigitalMedia.com.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Lawmaker proposes requiring pet return procedures for animal shelters

Local /

Thursday’s business headlines

Business /

US unemployment claims drop to 198,000

Business /

Studies indicate J&J Covid-19 vaccine booster protects people against severe illness from Omicron variant

Vaccine Central /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.