Digital Download

Consumer streaming options are larger than ever

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Television viewers have more and more options these days with how and where they watch their favorite shows. It seems like everyday we hear about a merger in this space.

Nelson Spade, General Manager of Circulus Digital Media, joined Daybreak to make sense of it all.

Streaming services are often referred to as Over The Top television, or OTT.

“It’s an industry that’s been growing dramatically for years. It was accelerated quite a bit during Covid,” Spade explained. “Homes that use or exclusively use OTT services stream more than two hours per day in their home.”

If you’re thinking about cutting the cord, Spade says there are things to consider beyond just the dollar amount on your monthly bill.

“Is their exclusive content that you must have?” Spade asked. “If you’re a Big Ten basketball fan, you have to have the Big Ten Network. You have to make sure you set yourself up to have a service that has that.”

Spade also discussed how businesses can take advantage of the trend.

“As a marketer within your business world, you have to spend your money where people spend their time,” Spade said. “This is not slowing down and it’s not going away. The exciting thing about the OTT space as a business is affordability and granularity. I’ve never seen a technology be adopted this fast and it’s very affordable because you can focus on the people immediately in your backyard.”

To contact Nelson Spade with digital questions or marketing needs, email him here.