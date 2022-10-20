Digital Download

Holiday shopping expectations for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday shopping season is right around the corner and could be better than recent news would suggest.

Nelson Spade, General Manager of Circulus Digital Media, WISH-TV’s full service digital agency and sister company, joined Daybreak to discuss what is to be expected from consumers and holiday marketing this upcoming season.

“All things point to a strong growth year compared to 2021,” Spade said. “It’s coming off the heels of a lot of accelerated growth for e-commerce because of the challenges of navigating in-person shopping the last couple of years. All in, projections look like about a 7% growth rate from last year.”

