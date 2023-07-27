Is Threads the new Twitter?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After months of rumors, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, launched the text-based app Threads earlier in July.

Users and industry experts were quick to point out the similarities of Threads to Elon Musk’s Twitter.

Nelson Spade, the general manager of WISH-TV’s sister company, Circulus Digital Media, said Threads is off to a fast start, amassing over 100 million new users within the first five days of launching on July 4.

Spade says the influx of new users led Meta to call Threads the “fastest-growing social media app in history.” But, Spade says, Meta didn’t grow Threads from scratch because it has Instagram to build off of.

“It didn’t just grow these users out of thin air. It had Instagram to benefit from and build off of. Keeping in mind, it’s not about users, it’s about activity from those users. So, we’ll see if they keep drawing people back,” Spade said.

The long-term question is what is Threads going to be?

“There’s a clear demand for text-based social media. I think it’s very smart of Meta to make its own app as opposed to building on the back of Instagram or Facebook. But time will tell, the market will respond,” Spade said.

