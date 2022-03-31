Digital Download

Major changes coming to Google Analytics

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Change is coming to an incredibly common tool in the business and marketing industries.

People in business likely know of — if not are reliant on — good analytics.

Google announced a replacement for one of its mainstays: Google Analytics.

Starting in the summer of 2023, GA4 will be the new standard.

Nelson Spade, the general manager of WISH-TV’s sister company Circulus Digital Media, detailed when the changes are taking effect and provided insight on how people have reacted on Daybreak.

“Any change in something people are used to comes with pushback an skepticism,” Spade said. “There’s chatter amongst the marketing world that GA4 isn’t quite ready yet. I feel like that’s a bit unfounded in the fact that the mandatory change is still almost a year and a half away.”

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

Contact Circulus Digital Media directly at contact@circulusdigital.com or visit www.CirculusDigitalMedia.com.