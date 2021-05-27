Digital Download

The evolution of social media platforms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As social platforms introduce new features and change their algorithms, social media trends likewise undergo an evolution.

Nelson Spade, General Manager of Circulus Digital Media, joined Daybreak to discuss the latest trends and changes for businesses.

Usage is the single biggest trend since pandemic, according to Spade.

“At this point, 90+ percent of all media interactions are screen-based,” Spade said. “It’s no longer one platform or one screen. It’s quite a dramatic increase.”

Spade also discussed a change in the usage of streaming services.

“One thing we’ve seen a lot of success with, and users are seeing more of online, is the use of streaming services,” Spade said. “As people are spending more time on social, brands and advertisors have to adjust how they are getting in front of folks. The use of live streaming or Facebook Live has really become more popular.”

One way businesses are able to take advantage of the digital marketplace is through testing.

“The brilliant thing about social media and digital marketing is the ability to test, measure and improve,” Spade said. “You try something, if it works, great. If it doesn’t work, you go in a different direction.”

To contact Nelson Spade with digital questions or marketing needs, email him here.