Video trends to watch in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 2021 was a turbulent year for the streaming business. Consumers flocked to various streaming services to the likes that have not been seen before.
Nelson Spade, general manager of Circulus Digital Media, joined Daybreak to discuss 2022 trends.
Nelson pointed out three things to look for this year:
- Streaming market will get more crowded
- 2022 will likely see more consolidation
- Advertisers will continue to flock to OTT to reach its audience
To watch the entire segment, click on the video.
Contact Circulus Digital Media directly at contact@circulusdigital.com, or visit www.CirculusDigitalMedia.com.