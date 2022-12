News

Dinner to celebrate power of black stories, support black storytellers

This Friday, December 16, you can attend a dinner that celebrates the power of Black stories and supports Black storytellers across Indianapolis at an event called, “The Final Feast.”

Then on Saturday, December 17, you can join a strategic planning session for entrepreneurs who want to find success in 2023.

