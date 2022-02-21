News

Direct Connect Logistix acquires Utah company

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Direct Connect Logistix has acquired another third-party logistics provider headquartered in Utah. Financial terms of the deal for Performance Logistics LLC are not being disclosed, though DCL says it plans to expand the workforce at the Utah location.

Founded in 2015, Performance Logistics specializes in temperature controlled food and beverage transportation services.

DCL says in addition to providing better service for customers, the combined company will benefit from increased scale and purchasing power.

“From the start of our discussions with Performance Logistics, we have been impressed by the company’s dedication to its customers, its growth capabilities, and its roster of blue-chip food and beverage customers,” Richard Piontek, chief executive officer of DCL, said in written remarks. “This acquisition provides us with a presence in the Mountain West for the first time and strengthens our refrigerated and frozen food capabilities.”

DCL says the existing management team at Performance Logistics will join the combined company with co-founder Cameron George serving as regional vice president.

While DCL says it plans to grow the Utah location, the company’s headquarters will remain in Indianapolis.

In 2020, DCL detailed plans to invest $750,000 to expand its Indy headquarters and add up to 20 jobs. The company cut the ribbon on its $2 million HQ in 2018.