DirecTV drops multiple Disney-owned channels after failed contract renewal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses a Labor Day weekend hotel workers strike and DirecTV dropping several Disney-owned channels.

10,000 hotel workers go on strike, call for better pay

About 10,000 hotel workers in cities from Boston to Honolulu went on strike over Labor Day weekend as they called for better pay and working conditions.

They also want a return to pre-pandemic staffing levels. The walkouts involve housekeepers, front-desk staff, and other employees at Marriott, Hyatt, and Hilton properties and could expand to additional cities.

People taking weight loss drugs less likely to die from COVID-19

People taking the key blockbuster weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy were less likely to die of COVID-19 or suffer adverse effects from the virus.

Studies published by The Journal of the American College of Cardiology indicate that semaglutide may have a wide range of health benefits beyond the previously identified reduction in risk of serious heart events such as heart attacks and strokes.

The findings could give a boost to Lilly and Novo Nordisk, both of which make weight loss drugs.

22% of adults say they didn’t save for retirement early enough

Setting aside funds for retirement is important – and 22% of U.S. adults reported not starting the practice early enough brought them the most financial regret.

Bankrate says racking up too much credit card debt were also identified as major ones by double-digit percentages of American adults, though not as much as retirement savings.

Disney-owned channels are pulled from DirecTV

Disney-owned channels including ABC and ESPN have been pulled from DirecTV after the two companies failed to agree on terms of a contract renewal.

The blackouts cut off access to major sporting events for nearly 11 million subscribers, and come as college football season kicks off and the U.S. Open heads into its final week.

Costco increase annual membership by $5 and $10

Costco increased annual membership fees by $5 and $10 in the U.S. And Canada, with “gold star” and business memberships up from $60 to $65.

The cost increase will impact around 52 million memberships, a little more than half of which are the club’s executive members.