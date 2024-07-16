‘Disciples in the Moonlight’ movie premieres nationwide on July 17

“Disciples in the Moonlight,” a new film made in Indiana, will be shown in over 1,000 theaters across the country on July 17.

The movie promises to be exciting with its interesting story and beautiful scenes. Filmed in different places in Indiana, it shows off the state’s lovely landscapes and communities.

Brett Varvel, the filmmaker from House of Grace Studios, talked to us about the movie.

“My faith plays a monumental role in my life. I aim to spread hope. In media and entertainment, there’s a lot of darkness. As a follower of Christ, I feel responsible for bringing light into the world through film,” said Varvle. “This project aligned perfectly, allowing me to direct and portray a character, putting my heart on a silver platter to encourage others.”

He shared his excitement about the release and the chance to show Indiana on the big screen.

Local actors and crew members helped make “Disciples in the Moonlight,” showing the talent in Indiana’s growing film industry.

The nationwide release is a proud moment for everyone who worked on the movie.

Don’t miss “Disciples in the Moonlight” in theaters near you starting July 17.