‘Discover White River’ launches new rewards pass

(THE HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — Timed with National Rivers Month, Discover White River has launched the “Discover White River Rewards Pass” to encourage residents or visitors to explore parks and engage with attractions and activities along the White River.

“We’re excited to offer this pass to get people out on and along the river,” said Brad Beaubien, Visit Indy’s senior director of destination development. “The pass couldn’t come at a better time while central Indiana is implementing the White River Vision Plan and has been conducting a decade-long waterways clean-up as a part of the 58-mile river improvement project.”

The free rewards pass is available now through October 2024.

“With more than 10,000 acres of connected parks and attractions, community partners are working to create an amenity similar to a national park, centered on a healthy river, right in the heart of central Indiana,” added Katherine Couch, senior sustainability manager for Hamilton County Tourism. said

To earn points on the mobile-friendly pass, users turn on their location service on their phone to check in via GPS when visiting a participating location in Marion and Hamilton counties. There are more than 35 participating locations, including Strawtown Koteewi Park, Potter’s Bridge Park, Riverside Park, Eiteljorg Museum, Belmont Beach, Conner Prairie, Marrott Woods Nature Preserve, and more – all located along the White River. Pass users can also accumulate awards by participating in volunteer park or river clean-up days or citizen science activities.

With every check-in at a participating location, users collect points that lead to exclusive prizes. Prizes are an array of branded items and rental vouchers for White River Canoe Company in Noblesville or Frank’s Paddlesports Livery at Riverside Park in Indianapolis. The largest prize redeemable is a daylong Guided Fishing Excursion with Two Forks Guide Service.

Residents or visitors can sign up for the Discover White River Pass at DiscoverWhiteRiver.com/pass.