Disney plans to remake ‘Home Alone’ for its new streaming service

Photo of the house in the “Home Alone” films. (Provided Photo/CNN)

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal! Disney has plans to remake the classic 90s holiday movie “Home Alone.”

The company’s CEO announced they are “reimaging” the film for its streaming service Disney+.

So far, there’s been no word on when the movie might premiere or who will be cast.

In April, the company unveiled Disney+ which will launch in November.

The service plans will start at $6.99 a month and will include plenty of Disney classics, along with Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar works.