Disputed Bloomington opioid addiction treatment clinic opens

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — An opioid addiction treatment center has opened in Bloomington nearly a year after city leaders questioned why state officials didn’t talk with them before announcing the location.

The Limestone Health clinic opened last week and started providing medical assessments and methadone for patients addicted to heroin and other opioid-based drugs. The new Bloomington clinic is among five new privately operated treatments sites announced by state officials last July.

The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reports the clinic was built to eventually serve up to 500 people a day, although Limestone Health President Matt Flynn says he doesn’t expect it to ever have that many patients.

Flynn says that it needs to be ready to accommodate as many patients as possible given the growth of opioid addiction.

