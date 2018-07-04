Dive team recovers body of man who went missing while swimming In Anderson quarry

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Officials in Madison County have said that they’ve located the body of 20-year-old Juwan Mills they said went missing while swimming Tuesday evening.

Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens said four people went swimming in the Irving Materials Inc. quarry in the 1100 block of Alexandria Pike behind a Pay Less supermarket when one didn’t resurface. The quarry is reportedly 35 to 45 feet deep.

The discovery of Mills’ body was made at some point around 7 p.m. The Madison County Coroner identified the man as Juwan Mills.

The coroner says Mills was swimming when he began to struggle and was not a strong enough swimmer to recover. The death is being called an accidental drowning.

Officials with the dive team were assisted by the Department of Natural Resources, who used sonar equipment in the search.

According to firefighters, the swimmers may have jumped a fence and snuck into the quarry.