DNR: Child dies in ORV crash in Morgan County

PARAGON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers say a child died Thursday night in an off-road vehicle crash in Morgan County.

At 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to a property in the 1600 block of Duckworth Road. That’s in a rural area near Burkhart Creek.

Officers learned that a 12-year-old was driving a side-by-side ORV on private property when the child lost control on a gravel driveway, causing the vehicle to hit a tree and flip on its side, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Police say the 12-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

No safety equipment or seat belts were in use at the time of the crash, which is still under investigation.

The child’s identity has not been released.