DNR finds 5 stolen vehicles in White River during sonar training

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana conservation officers were able to locate five stolen vehicles underwater.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says conservation officers were able to find five vehicles in the White River near Raymond Street while doing sonar training last week.

On Thursday, all five vehicles were pulled from the river.

DNR says the stolen vehicles were connected to cases as far back as 2008.