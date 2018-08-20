DNR locates lost squirrel hunter

UPDATE: George Kuntz has been found alive and in good health. Original story follows below.

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Conservation officers are searching for a squirrel hunter that didn’t return to his campground.

Indiana DNR is looking for 71-year-old George Kuntz of Indianapolis. Investigators say he went squirrel hunting Sunday morning in Hoosier National Forest and never returned. The search has been focused near Brook’s Cabin. Kuntz’s truck was found at that location.

Conservation officers searched on foot overnight and are continuing the search now.

Officials have been searching for him with the help of a helicopter from Indiana State Police and a drone from the Wayne Township Fire Department.

Hoosier National Forest personnel and the Perry-Clear Creek Fire Department are also assisting in the case.