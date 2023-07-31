DNR: Teen dies in ORV accident in Dubois County

A crest of the Indiana Department of Nature Resources (WISH Photo, File)

DUBOIS, Ind. (WISH) — A 15-year-old died after an off-road vehicle accident on Saturday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Just before 6:30 p.m., first responders were sent to the area of County Road 900 East, which is just south of State Road 164 in Dubois County.

Upon their arrival, they found the 15-year-old had been operating a side-by-side ORV when they lost control and struck a nearby embankment.

The juvenile was not wearing any safety gear, according to a Monday release.

Indiana Conservation Officers are also looking into a similar accident that killed one person Sunday in Bartholomew County, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 3 p.m., deputies were sent to the 9000 block of East 700 North on a report of a utility task vehicle accident.

Upon their arrival, they found 62-year-old Mark Case of Hope, who later died due to his injuries.

“I would like to express my condolences to Mark’s family and friends,” Bartholomew County Sheriff Chris Lane said in a Monday statement. “Mark was an outstanding public servant and he will be greatly missed.”