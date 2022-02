News

Do I fall and break my hip or do I break my hip then fall?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The temperatures are frigid, snow if falling and the sidewalks are slick. Here in Indiana, we’re in the throes of a winter storm. This puts us at risk of slips, trips and falls–some of which could have serious consequences if proper precautions aren’t taken before braving the cold weather. In this segment of Life.Style.Live! Health Spotlight, I discuss why having brittle bones puts you at greater risk of falling and what you can do to protect yourself.