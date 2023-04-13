Do you know the organizers of this event?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the organizers or promoters of an advertised event.

The IMPD’s Nuisance and Abatement division has been working to shut down parties at short term rental properties like AirBND and VRBO.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this flyer contact IMPD Nuisance and Abatement by email at IMPD_NusianceAbatement@indy.gov.

Or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

