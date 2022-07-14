Indiana News

Docs: 2 men arrested for double homicide after Muncie robbery goes wrong

Police gather at Liberty Street in Muncie, Indiana on the night of July 13, 2022. (WISH Photo/ Kyle Fisher)

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Two men were arrested Thursday morning for a double homicide after a robbery of a Muncie home went wrong early Wednesday morning.

Daniel Jones, 26, of Muncie, and Devin Myers, 27, of Milford, were both charged with the murders of two people after breaking into and robbing a Muncie home on South Liberty Street around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, with a possible third victim that police are still searching for, according to court documents.

According to Delaware County dispatchers, Muncie Police Department officers responded to the scene Wednesday morning where they located two individuals with gunshot wounds. Emergency responders pronounced the individuals dead at the scene shortly after.

According to a police report, Jones and Myers entered the residence of a known friend where they consequently confronted and shot two people. Jones and Myers fled the scene separately. Jones drove away in a dark-colored GMC with what a police report described as a small safe containing silver coins and marijuana edibles.

Muncie Police officers learned that the Liberty Street residence Jones and Myers targeted belonged to a person who police have recently been in “excessive contact with”, according to court documents. From these interactions, officers knew that this person drove a tan Jeep Cherokee. This individual was not one of the two people who were fatally shot, according to police.

Police made contact and arrested Jones while responding to the scene by identifying the GMC as a stolen vehicle parked at a residence.

After police took Jones into custody, they obtained a search warrant for the residence where the stolen GMC was parked. There, investigators located the safe from the robbery, according to court documents.

In an interview with investigators, Jones admitted to being with Myers late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Jones stated to investigators that Myers and Myers’ girlfriend parked a tan Jeep Cherokee between 7th and 9th streets before getting into Jones’ vehicle, described as a black GMC.

According to court documents, before entering the Liberty Street residence, Jones stated that while inside the GMC, Myers told Jones that he had shot his friend in the face, wrapped the body in plastic, and then got rid of the body with his girlfriend’s help.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, a witness reported a dark-colored SUV and tan-colored SUV speeding down 9th Street. The witness reported that the tan SUV parked behind a residence located on 9th Street appearing to be hidden. Investigators later obtained a search warrant for the SUV, which was a tan Jeep Cherokee, and found what appeared to be blood on the center console, according to court documents.

Jones told investigators that he last saw Myers at the Liberty Street residence around 4:55 a.m. Wednesday after the robbery and shooting occurred.

Later, around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported that Devin Myers overdosed at a home on the 2100 block of South Pershing Street. Myers was transported to an area hospital.

There, investigators obtained a warrant to collect a DNA sample from Myers. While officers were attempting to collect DNA, Myers made several unsolicited comments, including “You’ll never find Devin Myers’ gun,” according to court documents.

Both Jones and Myers were being held in Delaware County Jail without bail. Online court documents do not show a hearing set for either suspect.

The Delaware County coroner declined to identify the people who were fatally shot and referred questions to the Muncie Police Department. The Muncie police chief has not responded to a request for information from News 8.