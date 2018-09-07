Docs: Convicted felon stole gun, killed woman in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors allege that a man stole a gun and then killed a woman with it in Shelbyville in August.

27-year-old Derick Nigh is charged with murder for the killing of 41-year-old Jennifer Farquer on Aug. 31.

Nigh, convicted of grand theft auto in Marion County on July 25, allegedly stole the gun from his father’s residence the night of the murder.

According to court documents, Nigh had been drinking at a residence in the 200 block of E. Franklin St. The man that lives there said that Nigh admitted to shooting Farquer. The owner then discovered her dead body.

Officers arrived to find Farquer’s lifeless body on a couch, curled up in a fetal position.

Officers spoke with Nigh, who had scratches on his face and blood on his pants. Officers noticed a bulge near the ankle of Nigh’s pants and discovered a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun in the leg of his pants.

Officers said the make, model and serial number matched the gun stolen from Nigh’s father’s residence.

A coroner determined that Farquer died from a gunshot wound to the head. A 9mm bullet was removed from her during the autopsy.

In an interview with detectives, Nigh admitted to arguing and striking Farquer. He says he shot her up with drugs that night but said he did shoot her with a gun.

Nigh faces charges of murder, theft, carrying a handgun without a permit and carrying a handgun without a permit with a felony conviction.

He’s scheduled to have an initial appearance in court on Friday afternoon.