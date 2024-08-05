Docs: Driver, high on fentanyl, hit girl boarding bus ‘propelling her out of her shoes’

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a pedistrian struck near North Kitley Avenue and East Washington Street around 7:20 a.m. That's east of Irvington. ( WISH PHOTO/Daryl Black)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A driver who struck a 13-year-old girl boarding her school bus on the east side of Indianapolis in June was charged in Marion County Court Monday.

Melanie Mudd, 31, was charged with causing serious injury when operating a vehicle with schedule I or II substance in blood, a level 5 felony, and passing a school bus when arm signal is extended with bodily injury, a level 6 felony.

On June 26th Mudd was travelling east in the left travel lane of East Washington Street in a Jeep Wrangler and struck a 13-year-old girl boarding a school bus for Believe Charter School. The collision propelled the girl out of her shoes and into the roadway, court documents say.

The girl was transported to Riley Hospital where she was treated for multiple broken bones in her legs which required surgery to insert pins and screws and suffered kidney and spleen bleeding. She also had surgery on a broken forearm which also required screws and pins. She was released from intensive care at Riley a week later.

Court documents say several witnesses described to police that Mudd had ignored the bus stop arm and struck the girl while not slowing down through the intersection or for the bus.

Police reviewed video from several local businesses and observed Mudd’s Jeep driving into the intersection while the school bus had flashing lights activated.

According to police, Mudd said she saw the school bus, but did not see the extended arm. Mudd indicated to police that she had drug paraphernalia in the Jeep and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital for a blood draw.

After testing Mudd’s blood, the Indiana State Department of Toxicology found that her blood was positive for Fentanyl and Delta-9 THC.

The people who live and work near the area that includes a motel and a dental office were on edge after the girl’s injury, afraid for their safety after a string of accidents on the hazardous road.

Jimmie Freeman, a desk clerk at Skyline Motel, said, “I’ve seen at least 10 or 12 accidents myself. I know there is way more that I didn’t see. I’d come out of my house, see out my windows, with tape going right across. I said, ‘Here we go again!’”

Kerri Combs, a dental assistant at Family Dentistry, said, “People speed way too much and then people will just go right past you so fast. Like, I don’t know where everyone has to go.”

“I mean, first of all, a yellow bus. How do you not see that? Then, you missed the stop arm?” Combs said.

Authorities confirmed the school bus’s flashing stop arm was working and activated at the time of the crash.

Online court records show Mudd will be held without bond until an initial hearing. That hearing has not yet been set.