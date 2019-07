KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo firefighter is facing charges after allegedly flashing a teenage girl.

According to court documents, Thomas Granson flashed a teenage girl who worked as a nanny for him. It is believed that Granson came home from work and took a shower before exposing himself to the girl while she was doing laundry.

Granson was placed on indefinite, unpaid administrative leave after the incident.

Granson makes his next court appearance on August 24.