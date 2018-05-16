Docs: Man admits to killing girlfriend, wrapping body in motel room

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The body of a woman was found inside a motel room Tuesday night and her boyfriend has been arrested.

Officers were called to the Regency Inn, 1004 W. Coliseum Blvd., at 10:58 p.m. Tuesday for suspicious activity. Police found a woman’s body inside a second-floor room near the central office, according to a Fort Wayne Police Department spokesman, Officer Jason Anthony.

Police arrested 35-year-old David Adrian Fabela in connection with this case. He is preliminarily being charged with aggravated battery.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police were called to the motel after a 911 caller said a man was talking around the hotel. He was saying that he’d killed his girlfriend and her body was in his room. The caller said the man was “bragging” about the killing and claiming he’d tell the police she committed suicide, the affidavit said.

Police arrived at the motel and found the man – identified as Fabela – walking away from the motel. He was stopped by officers and detained, the affidavit said.

At the motel, a manager let police into Fabela’s room. Inside, police found dried blood splattered on the floor and, in a pile of blankets, the body of a woman wrapped up, the affidavit said. The body was cold to the touch, the document said.

She was identified in the affidavit as Michelle Lee Funk-Pike.

Police interviewed a man who said he’d spoken with Fabela, who told him, “I killed my (expletive),” according to the affidavit. The man said Fabela said he killed her “because of her drinking; and she got me kicked out of my last apartment,” the affidavit said.

The man said Fabela said he hit the woman in the head several times and stabbed her, then got rid of the knife in a field behind the motel, the affidavit said.

Several other witnesses said they heard Fabela admit to killing the woman.

A crime scene detective noted in the affidavit that the woman had injuries to her head consistent with a physical beating.

No other details were immediately available.

The Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office were continuing to investigate Wednesday.

The county coroner is expected to release the official cause and manner of the woman’s death.