Who North America’s annual Doctor Who event, Doctoberfest, returns this weekend

If you’re a fan of Doctor Who, there’s an event this weekend that’s right up your alley.

Who North America, the largest Doctor Who retailer in the U.S., is hosting their annual Doctoberfest at their store in Camby.

The event, which begins at 10 a.m., will feature vendors, food, panels, workshops and games. And the best part? It’s free! Who North America will also stay open late until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Keith Bradbury, owner of Who North America, tells WISH-TV they started hosting Doctoberfest around 2017, and minus a year off for COVID, it’s become an annual event for their store.

This year’s event features special guest Keith Barnfather from Reeltime Pictures, producer of Doctor Who documentaries and dramas.

Fans can attend a puppet s how, play games and even attend a script writing workshop.

For a full list of guests and their history visit the Who North America Forum or check out the flyer below.