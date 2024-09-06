Doctor explains Neffy, the nasal spray alternative to EpiPen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s a new emergency treatment for severe allergic reactions that doesn’t involve a needle. It’s called Neffy and it’s an epinephrine nasal spray.

Epinephrine is the only life-saving treatment for anaphylaxis and, until now, was administered via a needle in an auto-injector like the EpiPen. Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening reaction to food, insects, medications, and other causes. Some people may delay or avoid treatment due to fear of an injection. With the Neffy, people can quickly administer epinephrine via nasal spray and forgo the needle.

Dr. Craig Sewell is an allergy and immunology Physician at IU Health and joined Daybreak to explain how this new nasal spray can help people with severe allergies.

“It’s a big deal and a paradigm shift for our specialty because there’s a lot of fear and anxiety with injections and using the EpiPen. So now it kind of bypasses that route with using it in nasal spray form,” Dr. Sewell said. “I think a lot of people are going to feel more comfortable instead of delaying therapy when a life-threatening reaction happens.”

Doctors say the Neffy is currently approved for people who are over 65 pounds.

“They are doing studies in kids with lower weights and so I do suspect in the near future it will be approved for more of the pediatric and lower weight population as well,” Dr. Sewell said.

According to Dr. Sewell Anaphylaxis occurs in about one in 50 Americans and some patients rely on Benadryl and luck when having an allergic reaction because they are afraid of using injectable epinephrine.

“I think there’s a lot of anxiety and fear sometimes in having an allergic reaction because they might have to use an EpiPen. And so there can be a delay in therapy which can lead to hospitalizations, even death,” Dr. Sewell added. “So hopefully with this new device, they’ll feel more comfortable using a needle-free device in the event of a life-threatening reaction.”

The Neffy has been fast-tracked and should be available within the next 8 weeks, by Thanksgiving.

“The early data shows – and this may be a little bit different once it’s on the shelves – but says for commercially insured (the Neffy) could be as low as $25 or $35 or less. For the non-commercially insured, it could be up to $200 but there could be payment assistance programs. So probably somewhere between that $25 and $200 mark.”