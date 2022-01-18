News

Doctor explains significance of omicron’s 36 spike protein mutations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The emergence of omicron has sparked confusion among doctors not only because of its ability to spread like wildfire, but also because of the alarming number of mutations.

Scientists say the number is upwards of 50.

Thirty-six of the mutations are housed on the virus’ spike protein, or the structure of the coronavirus that attacks healthy cells. This is twice the number than delta.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health, who says the total amount of spike protein mutations on the virus’ outermost layer may be tied to COVID-19’s ability to infect.

“Probably the best way to think of it is that this virus is constantly mutating. Those mutations are all over the map,” he said. “However, the spike protein is where most of this is happening. The vast majority of them don’t have any clinical significance. But, a handful do.”

Doehring says that’s what is being seen with omicron. Evidence shows it’s markedly more contagious, 70 times more than delta. The mutations are likely part of the reason why this version of the virus is so efficient at latching on, replicating and spreading.

He goes on to say the latching and replication continues until the body’s immune system recognizes the virus and destroys it.