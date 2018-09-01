Doctor inspired by ‘Wonder’ talks bullies, kindness with students

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local doctor, inspired by the movie “Wonder,” has been sharing his message of kindness and understanding for all kinds of people to students across Indiana.

Dr. Michael Goodman works at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

Goodman was born with Treacher Collins syndrome, which causes facial abnormalities and speech problems. It’s the same syndrome highlighted in the 2017 film.

On Friday, Goodman told students at Clinton Young Elementary School that he knows what it’s like to be bullied and picked on. And that’s why he is taking his message of kindness to schools.

“You just have to watch your words, be careful with what you say either online or in person, and just try to put yourself in the other persons shoes as to what they might be going through” Goodman said.

Goodman said he hopes his series, Auggie Talks, will help kids understand how to accept and love people who don’t look and sound like them.