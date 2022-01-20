News

Doctor questions timing of booster, shot may have reverse effect on immunity if previously infected

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Centers for Disease Control recommends adults get boosters six-moths post full vaccination. However, new evidence has emerged putting into question the timing of the booster.

Many people–in between full vaccination and booster–have been infected with COVID-19. Most likely omicron. So, what does the evidence show with regards to infection between full vaccination followed by infection? And if a person has developed natural immunity as a result of infection post-full vaccine dose, does that change when they should get boosted?

News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health, who says it’s very possible public health officials will reconsider the timing of boosters based on previous infection.

“There is evidence both clinically and from laboratory testing that your immune system has had a long lasting boosting affect if you have a breakthrough infection,” Doehring said. “That’s why it calls into question how much more benefit a booster is after you’ve had that infection and at what point should move forward with getting boosted.”

Doehring says there is a chance a person may lose maximal immunization benefit if they boost too soon consider the robustness of natural immunity. If the jab is given too soon, protection may be stunted.

The CDC is considering a recommendation as to whether to hold off on a booster if a person gets infected with COVID-19. The benefits of waiting one to three months post infection may yield more optimal protection against the virus.