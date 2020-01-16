Doctors studying Tyler Trent cancer cells to release initial findings, could aid in future treatments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Anything in the name of cancer research, is ok with me,” Tyler Trent said in October 2018, just a few months before his death.

Today, the Purdue superfan’s legacy lives on. Researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine say a donation from Trent is helping with their cancer research. They will be sharing their initial findings from their work with cells taken from Trent’s tumors Thursday morning.

Trent passed away just over one year ago on New Year’s Day of 2019. He fought a very public battle against bone cancer after a rise in fame as the Purdue Boilmakers biggest fan.

Staff at IU School of Medicine say Trent’s legacy as a research advocate started years ago when he was still a patient at Riley Hospital for Children. At that time, he gave researchers access to some of his tumors, advocating for other patients to do the same, and raising money for research at the same time.

We heard this from one researcher at IU Health last year just after Trent’s death.

“When I am thinking about Tyler, I just consider that, ‘OK Reza, you have to work harder. If you can stay here one more hour, do it.’ Because that’s the legacy of Tyler,” Reza Saadatzadeh said.

In a release, IU Health officials said their research team has been using tumor models built from Trent’s cells to optimize different kinds of cancer treatments. They also say they are hopeful about new therapies for osteosarcoma, which is the type of bone cancer Trent battled.

The researchers will be joined by Trent’s parents to share more details about their findings and the money raised through Trent’s legacy today at a media event. Look for full coverage on News 8 at 5 and 6 p.m.