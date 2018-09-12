Does your child need a prescription for play?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s a prescription growing in popularity among doctors, specifically pediatricians.

It’s proven to increase creativity, critical thinking, and resilience and it’s free. It’s a prescription for play. We’re not talking about organized sports or carefully downloaded apps on your child’s tablet, but just free play.

Pediatricians who are part of this research in the American Academy of Pediatrics say so many of the life skills we value in adults can be built up with play. Those include collaboration, negotiation, conflict-resolution, self-advocacy, creativity and leadership.

There’s also the physical benefit of play with childhood obesity on the rise, but doctors at Riley Hospital for Children say free play doesn’t require breaking a sweat. Legos, blocks, board games, make believe with action figures are all good examples of free play activities.

It’s important for kids to do this with peers, but it’s also critical that adults put down the devices and get involved too.

“Playing with parents or family, caregivers is also incredibly important. It helps them to learn how to critically think and it helps them to problem solve. It also helps with bonding and interaction,” Dr. Becky Dixon, a pediatric hospitalist with Riley Hospital for Children, said.

And don’t rely on school to provide that needed play time. One study shows 30 percent of U.S. kindergarten classes don’t have recess, despite research showing children with recess end up equally good or better at reading and other intellectual skills and are more likely to become well-adjusted healthy people.

So the doctors authoring this article in the American Academy of Pediatrics said don’t feel the need to schedule every minute of your child’s time. And instead of marketing this free time as exercise or learning, which can seem a little yucky to kids, just encourage them to play.