Dog kept under bed for 2 years gets lifesaving ‘glow-up’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A dog who suffered years of neglect now has a second chance after receiving a lifesaving “glow-up.”

“Lionheart” was in “deplorable” condition when he was surrendered to the Richmond SPCA in April, the shelter said. The 7-year-old pup had been left under a bed for two years and was covered in mats that prevented him from eating, drinking and walking properly.

“Not knowing his body condition and overall health, our veterinary team worked quickly to relieve Lionheart of his painful mats and address his medical conditions that had mounted over years of neglect,” the shelter shared Wednesday.

It took the SPCA team several hours to remove the pounds of matted fur on his tiny body. They tended to his skin sores, relieved him of untreated gum disease, and treated him for internal parasites.

After three months of medical treatment and rehabilitation, Lionheart was cleared for adoption.

“He was quickly adopted by a compassionate and very loving new guardian who adores him,” the shelter said.