Home/Latest News, Local, News, Top Video/Dog rescued from neglect ready for adoption

Top Video

Dog rescued from neglect ready for adoption

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

Dog rescued from neglect now ready for adoption

Share

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A month after he was rescued by a good Samaritan, a once-neglected puppy is ready to find a forever home.

We first introduced you to “Leonard” in December. Vets at IndyHumane say he was hours from death and too weak to walk.

His condition sparked an ongoing criminal investigation. Shelter workers suspect his previous owners abandoned him. But now, vets say Leonard has made a “miraculous” turnaround, and he’ll be ready for adoption on Saturday.

“It’s almost a completely different dog. The dog that I found in this patron’s car was severely emaciated, covered in fleas, he had almost no fur. He was very cold and virtually unresponsive. So in that moment, we weren’t sure if he was going to make it. And we did just a lot of tlc. And clearly, he’s made it. He’s doing great now,” said Annabeth Young, with IndyHumane.

Adoption hours begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the shelter’s location at 7929 N. Michigan Road.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE TOP VIDEO STORIES

4-year-old ‘hero’ smells smoke, wakes parents, helps family escape fire

by: juliadeng /

I

A Zionsville boy credited with preventing tragedy said lessons from local heroes inspired his quick actions.
Read the Full Article

Church victimized by metal thieves 5 times in 6 months

by: Dan Klein /

I

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Church leaders are getting frustrated as they’ve […]
Read the Full Article

Dog rescued from neglect ready for adoption

by: Staff Reports /

I

Vets at IndyHumane say he was hours from death and too weak to walk.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

4-year-old ‘hero’ smells smoke, wakes parents, helps family escape fire

Top Video /

Church victimized by metal thieves 5 times in 6 months

Top Video /

Dog rescued from neglect ready for adoption

Top Video /

Iran says it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian jetliner

News /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.