Dog rescued from neglect ready for adoption

Dog rescued from neglect now ready for adoption

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A month after he was rescued by a good Samaritan, a once-neglected puppy is ready to find a forever home.

We first introduced you to “Leonard” in December. Vets at IndyHumane say he was hours from death and too weak to walk.

His condition sparked an ongoing criminal investigation. Shelter workers suspect his previous owners abandoned him. But now, vets say Leonard has made a “miraculous” turnaround, and he’ll be ready for adoption on Saturday.

“It’s almost a completely different dog. The dog that I found in this patron’s car was severely emaciated, covered in fleas, he had almost no fur. He was very cold and virtually unresponsive. So in that moment, we weren’t sure if he was going to make it. And we did just a lot of tlc. And clearly, he’s made it. He’s doing great now,” said Annabeth Young, with IndyHumane.

Adoption hours begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the shelter’s location at 7929 N. Michigan Road.