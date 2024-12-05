Dollar Tree says it might cut products due to tariffs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses Mexican restaurant Chi-Chi’s planned comeback and Dollar Tree possibly cutting products due to tariffs.

Spotify plans podcasting space at the inauguration

Spotify is planning to host a brunch and build a pop-up podcast studio in Washington for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration and has sent invites out to podcasters to join.

The events would give podcasters a place at the center of the conversation and acknowledge the growing importance of the medium to US politics.

Spotify says the brunch celebrates the power of podcasts in the 2024 election.

Dollar Tree says it may stop selling some products because of Trump’s proposed tariffs.

The discount retailer says Trump’s plans to tax imported goods may lead it to alter some product specifications, change sizes or remove them from stores altogether if they become too costly. Dollar Tree may also raise prices from their current level of $1.25.

Dollar Tree, which also owns Family Dollar, did not say which products it may axe or hike prices on but an estimated 40% of Dollar Tree’s sales are reliant on imported goods.

Lilly says Zepbound leads to more weight loss than Wegovy

Eli Lilly and Company says its Zepbound weight loss drug leads to more average lost weight than Wegovy.

They base this statement on head-to-head clinical trial.

The study, which Lilly funded, is the first randomized, controlled clinical trial comparing the two rival weight loss drugs.

College enrollment down 5% since last year

Enrollment of 18-year-old college freshmen is down 5% from a year ago, particularly at four-year schools that serve low-income students.

That’s according to a report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

The report blames technical glitches with filling out the FAFSA student aid form.

Chi-Chi’s planning a comeback

Chi-Chi’s, the Mexican restaurant chain that closed 20 years ago, is staging a comeback.

CNN reports Hormel Foods, current owner of the Chi-Chi’s trademark, announced it’s letting Michael McDermott, son of the chain’s co-founder, use the fabled name to reopen restaurants in 2025.

Specific locations, menu items and designs weren’t immediately released.