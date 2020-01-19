Dolly Parton celebrates 74th birthday

(WISH) — Country music star and legend Dolly Parton is celebrating her 74th birthday, Sunday.

Parton was born fourth out of 12 children. She and six of her siblings worked as professional musicians.

The icon has garnered an impressive collection of awards, including nine Grammys. Her albums have surpassed more than 100 million sold worldwide.

The Grand Ole Opry welcomed Parton as a guest on the stage for the first time at age 13 in 1959. She recently celebrated 50 years at the Opry with a star-studded celebration in Nashville.

Parton founded the Dollywood Foundation in 1988, which funds Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library — a program which began in Sevier County, Tennessee, and provides preschool-aged children with a book every month from birth to kindergarten. The program has spread to other parts of the country and internationally.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.