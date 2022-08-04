Domestic abuser sentenced 2 years in federal prison for illegal firearm possession

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After pleading guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, Anthony Hughes, 37, of Indianapolis, was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison.
During a January 2020 traffic stop, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers discovered a firearm that Hughes admitted to owning. Hughes is prohibited from firearm possession due to a being a repeat domestic abuser with multiple incidents involving a woman and a child.
As part of Hughes’ sentence, U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon ordered that Hughes be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from federal prison.