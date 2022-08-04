News

Domestic abuser sentenced 2 years in federal prison for illegal firearm possession

FILE - An exterior sign is photographed outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington on May 4, 2021. President Joe Biden is nominating six lawyers to run U.S. attorney’s offices across the country, a diverse group of candidates in the latest picks for the top law enforcement positions. The nominees, being announced by the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, would run the federal prosecutors’ offices in Connecticut, Utah, Montana, Alaska, New Mexico and New Hampshire. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After pleading guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, Anthony Hughes, 37, of Indianapolis, was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison.

During a January 2020 traffic stop, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers discovered a firearm that Hughes admitted to owning. Hughes is prohibited from firearm possession due to a being a repeat domestic abuser with multiple incidents involving a woman and a child.

As part of Hughes’ sentence, U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon ordered that Hughes be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from federal prison.