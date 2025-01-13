2 in critical condition after domestic shooting on Indy’s northeast side

Two people were found shot after what police described as a "domestic incident" at an apartment complex on Indy's northeast side. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are in critical condition Monday morning after a domestic disturbance led to a shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded at 2 a.m. to a possible robbery in progress in the 7100 block of Kingswood Court. That’s within the Timber Point Apartments at 65th Street and Shadeland Avenue, just across from Skiles Test Nature Park.

Officers arrived and found two people who had been shot.

“Preliminary information suggests this was domestic-related, and at least one of the individuals shot was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound; however, that has not been confirmed,” IMPD said in a release.

Police are not looking for any other suspects.

No other information was immediately available.