Top Video

Domestic Violence Network unveils 2020 plan

Domestic Violence Network unveils 2020 plan

Share

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Domestic Violence Network unveiled their 2020 plan Thursday morning.

It’s a three-year plan to address domestic violence among two vulnerable populations in central Indiana: African American women and the LGTBQ community.

The 2020 plan was compiled with feedback from domestic violence survivors, community members, social justice service providers, law enforcement and grassroots organizations.

It builds upon a previous plan by looking at the root causes of domestic violence.

City leaders are on board with the plan.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE TOP VIDEO STORIES

Monday evening forecast

by: Marcus Bailey /

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Domestic Violence Network unveiled their 2020 plan Thursday morning.

It’s a three-year plan to address domestic violence among two vulnerable populations in central Indiana: African American women and the LGTBQ community.

The 2020 plan was compiled with feedback from domestic violence survivors, community members, social justice service providers, law enforcement and grassroots organizations.

It builds upon a previous plan by looking at the root causes of domestic violence.

City leaders are on board with the plan.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Monday evening forecast

Weather /

Impeachment trial: Senate debate over McConnell resolution expected to begin Tuesday

News /

Mother accused of throwing gas on children, threatening to burn them

News /

Fort Wayne Airport celebrates 10 years of growth

News /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.