Domestic Violence Network unveils 2020 plan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Domestic Violence Network unveiled their 2020 plan Thursday morning.

It’s a three-year plan to address domestic violence among two vulnerable populations in central Indiana: African American women and the LGTBQ community.

The 2020 plan was compiled with feedback from domestic violence survivors, community members, social justice service providers, law enforcement and grassroots organizations.

It builds upon a previous plan by looking at the root causes of domestic violence.

City leaders are on board with the plan.