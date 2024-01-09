Domestic Violence Network unveils new plan supporting Black women

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Domestic Violence Network is launching a new three-year, community-wide plan focusing on Black and African American women who have experienced domestic violence.

The network says Black women experience violence at a rate 2.5 times more than white women.

According to the CDC, about 29% of Black women are victimized by a partner in their lives.

But now the domestic violence network’s goal is to break the generational trauma with their newest plan, “Beyond Equity.” The plan includes a restorative justice program that will offer support groups to those who have been harmed and those who have done the harm.

“White women have oftentimes been at the center at the seats of the table and hasn’t included Black women and Black voices in the Black community. So, we are here to make sure that we can create more equitable healing for black women,” said Rebecca Berry, director of strategic incentives, at Domestic Violence Network.

The pilot program will launch in March.

