Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ set for two more seasons in 2021

by: Associated Press Staff Reports
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” is returning with new episodes, but not for another year.

FX Networks Chairman John Landgraf said Thursday that star and creator Glover is making a total of 18 new episodes. Ten of them will air in January 2021, with the rest to follow later that year, in the fall.

“I just can’t tell you how excited I am that he’s making two more seasons,” Landgraf said of the acclaimed, award-winning show’s return. Gaps between seasons aren’t unusual for the comedy: “Atlanta” debuted in fall 2016, with season two airing in spring 2018.

Glover initially had planned to make 16 more episodes that would be split evenly into two seasons.

“He came back to us recently, because things went so well in the writers room, and asked if we’d support 10 episodes” in one season and eight in the next, Landgraf said. “They’re going to shoot them all in sequence. A good chunk of it shoots outside the United States, which is fascinating to me,” he said, adding that much of the series will still be set in Atlanta.

