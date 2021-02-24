News

Donald Trump Jr. deposed by DC attorney general as part of inaugural funds lawsuit

Donald Trump, Jr. looks on upon arrival at General Mitchell International Airport, with US President Donald Trump, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 12, 2019. - Trump will be in Milwaukee to visit an aerospace company and attend a fundraiser. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
by: By Sonia Moghe, CNN
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Donald Trump Jr. was deposed as part of the Washington, DC, attorney general’s lawsuit alleging the misuse of Trump inaugural funds, according to a new court filing.

In a court document dated Tuesday, DC Attorney General Karl Racine’s office revealed the former President’s son was deposed on February 11.

The filing states that Trump’s deposition “raised further questions about the nature” of a hotel invoice Racine’s office has been investigating. The attorney general’s office alleges that the Trump Organization signed a contract with the Loews Madison hotel for $49,358.92 for a block of rooms during the 2017 inauguration, and that the invoice was later forwarded to the Presidential Inaugural Committee which then paid the bill, according to the filing.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanding to 10,000 Hoosiers 16 and older undergoing dialysis

Coronavirus /

Warm & cozy soup recipes to help you through the end of winter

Indy Style /

Country music icon Trace Adkins talks upcoming concert celebrating 25 years in entertainment

Indy Style /

Indiana woman centers business around love for crafts, jewelry

Indy Style /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.