Donate Life Indiana

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Five people were hospitalized after the opening bull run of this year's San Fermin festival in Pamplona, including two Americans and a Spaniard who were gored by bulls, officials in the northern Spanish city said Sunday.

A 46-year old man from San Francisco, California, was gored in the neck in the city's bullring, at the end of the 850-meter (930-yard) course. He was undergoing surgery, the regional government reported.