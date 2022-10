News

‘Doublewide Texas’ stars talk new show coming to Myers Dinner Theatre

If you’ve never been to Doublewide, Texas, you might want to grab your Stetson and head on over.

It’s double the fun and you’ll double-over with laughter.

Doublewide is a very small mobile home park. It’s also the next main stage comedy production in Myers Dinner Theatre’s 26th anniversary season.

Several stars from the production joined us Thursday on “All Indiana.”

