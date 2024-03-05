Doughnut maker casts deal on Super Tuesday

(WISH) — Krispy Kreme is celebrating Super Tuesday, the day when people across 16 states head to polls to cast their votes in the Democrat and Republican primaries, dubbing the day as Super “TWOsday,” according to the well-known doughnut maker.

The company announced it will sweeten the day by giving away two free original glazed doughnuts, with no purchase necessary. You don’t need to show proof of voting, either.

Call it “dough-plomacy.”

One need only to stop in to a store, or order online, using the promo code “twosday.”

“While encouraging everyone to vote, our primary role on Super TWOsday will be to sweeten your day,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme.

The only Krispy Kreme in Indianapolis is located in the Castleton area at 5940 E 82nd St.

It closes at 10 p.m.

Super Tuesday is the date when a large contingent of states hold primaries. It’s the largest number of states voting at one time outside of the November elections.

The outcome of the votes will see a third of delegates necessary to win the Republican presidential nomination assigned, according to NPR. Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia are holding primaries. Alaska and Utah are holding caucuses.

Voters will also be voting on Senate and House races in some states. In California, for example, a contentious U.S. Senate race was drawing attention across the nation as Democrats attempt to hold on to their slim majority in Congress’ upper chamber.

There are also gubernatorial elections.

The primaries for Indiana voters will be May 7.

“Show how you’re celebrating “Doughmocracy” and Super TWOsday with Krispy Kreme by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media,” the company said in a press release.

The brand is known for its original glazed doughnut, which is “hot-off-the-line,” according to the press release about the promotion.